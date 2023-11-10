Knott's Merry Farm's homespun holiday season boasts ‘snow,' Santa, and Snoopy, too

What to Know Knott's Berry Farm transforms into 'Knott's Merry Farm' starting on Nov. 17, 2023

Seasonal treats and shows, like the new "A Calico Christmas Carol," will be featured during the event, which runs through Jan. 7, 2024

The "Snow and Glow" experience in the Ghost Town area features festive faux flakes

"Giddy up" is usually a quick call to action, a get-going prompt that suggests that our roll is too slow and we should hasten our movement.

And while we never want anything to be giddy'd or up'd in this world — life, after all, is for savoring — but we do like it when the holidays arrive on the earlier side.

And arrive on the earlier side, they gladly shall, at Knott's Berry Farm, which will transform into Knott's Merry Farm on Nov. 17.

It's still the same theme park, at the same Buena Park address, of course. But Knott's Merry Farm dons oodles of dazzling decorations and adds a few festive shows and sights.

There's the "Snow and Glow" experience in the historic Ghost Town, giving guests the chance to experience faux "snow" as it drifts gently to the ground.

Santa's Christmas Cabin will be back at the Wilderness Dance Hall, which is just a short distance away from Knott's Christmas Craft Village which features "... dozens of local artisans selling their unique gifts, including chainsaw wood carvings and elegant glass blowing."

The Calico Carolers may be strolling nearby — they sing ye olde favorites — while "Home for the Holidays," a dance-tastic presentation, will raise the seasonal cheer over at the Calico Mine Stage.

And new this year? Travel back to a ghostier era via "A Calico Christmas Carol" at the Bird Cage Theatre, while also pausing to revel in "The Gift of the Magi," one of the yuletide season's great love stories.

But it isn't Knott's Berry Farm without spying Snoopy on a pair of ice skates. And the PEANUTS pooch will be back at the Walter Knott Theater for a cool caper, one that will include other characters seen in the Charles Schulz comic strip.

Tickets are available now. Have a 2024 Season Pass? Sweet: "unlimited" visits to Knott's Merry Farm await.