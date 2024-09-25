Knott’s Berry Farm

Knott's Scary Farm brims with chilling chow and diabolical drinks

Have a hankering that is truly haunting? Savor Halloween-inspired goodies at the seasonal attraction.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Knott's Scary Farm

What to Know

  • Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm
  • Buena Park
  • Through Nov. 2, 2024 (select nights)
  • Food and beverages are sold separately

When you're a theme park with an actual and ultra-appetizing foodstuff in your name, you've got to deliver on the dining front, whatever the occasion might be.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

And if that occasion brims with eeks, strange sights, monstrous moments, and shivers aplenty, you can count on the cuisine to get creative while staying seriously snackable.

Knott's Berry Farm is the boysenberry-centric bastion of coasters and cowboys we're talking about, but come several evenings in September, October, and early November, the streets of Ghost Town are awash in apparitions and eerie figures.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

That's when Knott's Scary Farm comes to play, as do all of the frightful and fun foods that the seasonal attraction famously spotlights.

If you're making your way to Buena Park in the days ahead — scratch that, we mean "nights," of course — you may want to buy some Dracula's Bites (yep, they're churros, yum) or a Chilling Chambers Chicken Tender Funnel Cake.

Here are just a few of the event's tempting tastes and ensorcelled sips...

La Llorona's Fish Sandwich on a Black Bun with Avocado Mash is available at Baja Taqueria on select nights.
The Chilling Chambers Chicken Tender Funnel Cake: This funnel cake (it's cornbread, mmm) is topped with chicken tenders and "Bloody" Maple Syrup.
Miner's Mac & Spuds is the spot for Red Raspberry Brownie Parfait and Parmesan Risotto with Chicken and Grilled Butternut Squash.
Charleston Circle Coffee has all sorts of seasonal sips, including a Pumpkin Spice Latte.
Head to Calico Tater Bites to try the Mummy's Tomb Mediterranean Gyro with a Spicy Pickle Tzatziki.
The Zombie Tri Tip Baguette Sandwich with Blue Cheese and Garlic Aioli is one of the filling offerings at Boardwalk BBQ.
Dracula's Bites — think churro bites with a chocolate and raspberry sauce — are haunting the Gourmet Churro Factory.

This article tagged under:

Knott’s Berry FarmHalloweenFood & DrinkBuena ParkTheme Parks
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us