Knott's Scary Farm brims with chilling chow and diabolical drinks

What to Know Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm

Buena Park

Through Nov. 2, 2024 (select nights)

Food and beverages are sold separately

When you're a theme park with an actual and ultra-appetizing foodstuff in your name, you've got to deliver on the dining front, whatever the occasion might be.

And if that occasion brims with eeks, strange sights, monstrous moments, and shivers aplenty, you can count on the cuisine to get creative while staying seriously snackable.

Knott's Berry Farm is the boysenberry-centric bastion of coasters and cowboys we're talking about, but come several evenings in September, October, and early November, the streets of Ghost Town are awash in apparitions and eerie figures.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

That's when Knott's Scary Farm comes to play, as do all of the frightful and fun foods that the seasonal attraction famously spotlights.

If you're making your way to Buena Park in the days ahead — scratch that, we mean "nights," of course — you may want to buy some Dracula's Bites (yep, they're churros, yum) or a Chilling Chambers Chicken Tender Funnel Cake.

Here are just a few of the event's tempting tastes and ensorcelled sips...

La Llorona's Fish Sandwich on a Black Bun with Avocado Mash is available at Baja Taqueria on select nights.

The Chilling Chambers Chicken Tender Funnel Cake: This funnel cake (it's cornbread, mmm) is topped with chicken tenders and "Bloody" Maple Syrup.

Miner's Mac & Spuds is the spot for Red Raspberry Brownie Parfait and Parmesan Risotto with Chicken and Grilled Butternut Squash.

Charleston Circle Coffee has all sorts of seasonal sips, including a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Head to Calico Tater Bites to try the Mummy's Tomb Mediterranean Gyro with a Spicy Pickle Tzatziki.

The Zombie Tri Tip Baguette Sandwich with Blue Cheese and Garlic Aioli is one of the filling offerings at Boardwalk BBQ.