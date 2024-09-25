Knott's Scary Farm brims with chilling chow and diabolical drinks

What to Know
- Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm
- Buena Park
- Through Nov. 2, 2024 (select nights)
- Food and beverages are sold separately
When you're a theme park with an actual and ultra-appetizing foodstuff in your name, you've got to deliver on the dining front, whatever the occasion might be.
And if that occasion brims with eeks, strange sights, monstrous moments, and shivers aplenty, you can count on the cuisine to get creative while staying seriously snackable.
Knott's Berry Farm is the boysenberry-centric bastion of coasters and cowboys we're talking about, but come several evenings in September, October, and early November, the streets of Ghost Town are awash in apparitions and eerie figures.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
That's when Knott's Scary Farm comes to play, as do all of the frightful and fun foods that the seasonal attraction famously spotlights.
If you're making your way to Buena Park in the days ahead — scratch that, we mean "nights," of course — you may want to buy some Dracula's Bites (yep, they're churros, yum) or a Chilling Chambers Chicken Tender Funnel Cake.
Here are just a few of the event's tempting tastes and ensorcelled sips...