Knott's Scary Farm Hotel Packages Have Materialized

What to Know Knott's Scary Farm returns to Knott's Berry Farm from Sept. 16-Oct. 31, 2021 (select dates); tickets go on sale Aug. 16

Knott's Berry Farm Hotel, which sits near the southern end of the Buena Park theme park, has a number of "Scary" packages for 2021

The "Haunted Dreams" package includes entry to Knott's Scary Farm, a Knott's Scary Farm tee, and more

Drifting off to sleep after an evening full of frights, jumps, shrieks, and scares?

Sometimes you need to put on some calming music, your comfiest pajamas, and a sleep mask that's redolent of lavender or chamomile.

But what if you could bed down for the night not far from the spot where all of those scares took place? How would your dreams shift or change knowing that you remained in the vicinity of the thrills and chills you experienced only hours before?

That's the question you'll want to ponder as you book your package at the Knott's Berry Farm Hotel, which recently revealed a line-up of 2021 packages related to Knott's Scary Farm.

The Buena Park autumn-tacular, which is full of mazes, scare zones, monstrously imaginative actors, and eeky eats aplenty, returns to Knott's Berry Farm on Sept. 16, 2021.

And if the thought of driving home after wending through all of those mazes, or braving the shadow-filled streets of Ghost Town, has you instantly perspiring, perhaps a look at the Knott's Berry Farm Hotel packages will give you a sense of instant serenity.

There are several to peruse, including the Bare Bones Hotel Package, which includes a night's stay, parking, and admission to Knott's Scary Farm, and the ultra-deluxe Gruesome Getaway Hotel Package, which includes priority access to the mazes, a themed t-shirt, and other fun/frightful things.

And when you awake the next morning?

You're in beautiful Buena Park, which has a bounty of breakfast restaurants, and every haunt fan knows discussing the night-before experiences over a stack of hotcakes or well-made omelet is an ideal way to conclude a ghoulishly great experience.

For all of the hotel packages, haunt this page now.

For information about Knott's Scary Farm, which unleashes the eerie vibes all over the world-famous theme park over several September and October nights, click.

Tickets to the venerable haunt, which will mark its first half-century in a few years, go on sale on Aug. 16, 2021.