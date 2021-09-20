Knott's Scary Farm Is Bubbling With Ghoulishly Good Grub

Facing down a band of roaming fiends with your bravery and fortitude intact?

You're going to need to nosh before that happens, to get some grub, to find the sort of meals that will keep you moving even when faced with a cavalcade of creepy sights.

Ghoulishly good news: The terrifying team behind Knott's Scary Farm has created a whole monstrous menu of snacks, sips, and the eeked-out eats that guests are seeking.

What frightful foodstuffs will you be devouring during just-opened spectacular, which opened on Sept. 16, 2021 and haunts right through to Halloween (on select nights)?

Give a hungry howl, then prowl the plates below, all to stoke your appetite and keep the eerie anticipation high.