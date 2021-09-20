Knott's Scary Farm Is Bubbling With Ghoulishly Good Grub

By Alysia Gray Painter

Facing down a band of roaming fiends with your bravery and fortitude intact?

You're going to need to nosh before that happens, to get some grub, to find the sort of meals that will keep you moving even when faced with a cavalcade of creepy sights.

Ghoulishly good news: The terrifying team behind Knott's Scary Farm has created a whole monstrous menu of snacks, sips, and the eeked-out eats that guests are seeking.

What frightful foodstuffs will you be devouring during just-opened spectacular, which opened on Sept. 16, 2021 and haunts right through to Halloween (on select nights)?

Give a hungry howl, then prowl the plates below, all to stoke your appetite and keep the eerie anticipation high.

15 photos
1/15
Knott's Berry Farm
Knott's Scary Farm, which haunts Knott's Berry Farm in the fall, is a longtime SoCal scare spectacular. And many of those scares arrive in cups, and on plates, giving those seeking scares plenty to snack upon.
2/15
Bobbing for Apples Macarons (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)
3/15
Candy Corn Trifle (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)
4/15
Vampire Garlic Pizza (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)
5/15
Carnage Chupacabra Burger (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)
6/15
Chai Pumpkin Latte Whoopie Pies (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)
7/15
Halloween Sushi Crab Roll
8/15
Cauldrons BBQ Brisket Mac-N-Cheese
9/15
It's Alive Rice Krispy Treats
10/15
Dark Entitites Lemonade
11/15
Hound Dog Tater Bites
12/15
Ghoulie Ghoulash Mac and Cheese With Hamburger Meat (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)
13/15
Witch's Finger Matcha Shake (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)
14/15
Petrified Pizza Burger (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)
15/15
Wicked Wafflewich (photo: Knott's Berry Farm)

