Knott's Scary Farm Just Unveiled Its Returning Mazes

What to Know Sept. 16-Oct. 31, 2021 (select nights) at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

Seven scary mazes will be back, including "Dark Ride"

Tickets go on sale on Monday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.

Entering a spooky space for the first time can fill a person with frights. But what happens when you've been inside the structure before, and recall that you shrieked at several scary sights, even if you don't remember what exact corners you rounded or hallways you visited?

The idea of a revisit can be even more intense, and most definitely if you remember being quite scared on the first ghoulish go-around.

So find your bravery and fortitude as you gaze ahead to autumn and Knott's Scary Farm, which will bring back a multitude of monster-packed mazes that proved popular, in years gone by, with fright-seeking fans.

There will be seven returning mazes in all, including "Dark Ride" (there are clowns involved), "Pumpkin Eater" (do not expect a sunny day out at the patch), and "Dark Entities" (you may not be alone on your spaceship).

"Origins: The Curse of Calico," "The Depths," "Wax Works," and "Paranormal Inc." are the four other eekers back for another engagement.

Will you summon the courage to return to all seven twisty 'n turny experiences? Or, if this is your first time, will you summon the curiosity to see why the Knott's Scary Farm team decided to bring these particular otherworldly offerings back?

The frightful by-night festival of thrills and chills opens on Sept. 16. The scares'll stay strong right through to Halloween, running on select nights.

Good to know? The Knott's Berry Farm Hotel has a number of packages for Knott's Scary Farm attendees, if you'd like to find a cozy Buena Park bed after an evening of startles and jumps.

Also good to know? Tickets for Knott's Scary Farm go on sale on Monday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. local time.