Knott's Scary Farm's season pass will be back, haunt fans

What to Know Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park

The famous fright event is marking 50 years in 2023

Sept. 21-Oct. 31 (select nights); $149 (plus tax) for Knott's Berry Farm season pass holders, $159 (plus tax) for non-season pass holders; the event is "not recommended" for guests under age 13

So many classic horror tales begin with a chilling opener such as "it was 50 years ago, on this very night, when monsters took over this place, and it has never been the same."

But come September, Knott's Scary Farm can really make such a claim, for the famous fright event will mark its half-century milestone.

It's a big deal in so many ways for lovers of seasonal haunts, principally, perhaps, because Knott's Scary Farm is truly one of the original influencers of the ever-growing genre, an event that generations of aspiring haunters have turned to for eerie inspiration.

A majorly monstrous season is ahead for the Buena Park eek-stravaganza, in short, which will be back with mazes, scary street scenes, elaborately costumed characters, and all sorts of themed eats on select nights from Sept. 21 through Oct. 31.

And to help stir up some early scares?

The Knott's Scary Pass is back and now on sale for Knott's Berry Farm pass holders.

If you have a Knott's pass, you can purchase your $149 (plus tax) Knott's Scary Farm pass beginning on June 6.

Not a pass holder? The seasonal offering will be available to purchase on June 9. The price? It's $159 (plus tax).

Specifics on what the shows, stories, and snacks will be for this celebratory season, but the theme park promises that Knott's Scary Farm 2023 will be "a culmination of decades of terror that no one will want to miss."

Happy 50th, Knott's Scary Farm; it hardly seems like any fears, er, years have passed since 1973, the fabled moment when you first unleashed a bunch of glowering ghoulies onto the streets of Ghost Town.

By the by, season passes have a "while supplies last" asterisk, so don't delay on haunting this site for yours.