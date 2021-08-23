Knott's Spooky Farm Is All About Fall Fun Lit by the Sun

What to Know Weekends at Knott's Berry Farm, Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, 2021

Activities for kids ages 3 to 11

Knott's Spooky Farm activities are included with Knott's Berry Farm admission

Baking a cake that is best enjoyed on an autumn afternoon? The sort of goodie that boasts caramel and apples and maybe some cinnamon, too?

Getting the right amount of each ingredient is key to whether your dessert is especially delicious. Too much apple or not enough maple and your falltime treat won't turn out quite as you wanted.

Event creators must also take a similar approach to fancifully fashioning a memorable falltime experience for younger kids, the tots who adore the Halloween season as long as the eeks are not too eeky and the vibe stays sweet.

The team at Knott's Berry Farm has long proven they are up to the adorable task, meaning many Southern Californians can trace their very first Halloween recollections back to the historic park.

True, the Buena Park destination is also famous for Knott's Scary Farm, the nighttime scare-tacular made for the grown-ups, but Knott's Spooky Farm has certainly become a much-anticipated family tradition over the years.

And the spooky-sweet stuff will again bubble-bubble, without any woe or trouble, over several fall weekends.

Good to know? There's no additional admission required to enjoy the Halloween haps bubbling around the park; a ticket to Knott's includes the array of pumpkin-plentiful, candy-cute activities.

Knott's Spooky Farm's first 2021 weekend is the last weekend in September, so tell the kids to find their costumes and make for Knott's for a host of haunted happenings, including trick-or-treating along both Main Street and Schoolhouse Road in Ghost Town.

This yummy activity is open to kids ages 3 to 11, do note.

After your young'uns have had their bucket-filling fill? Look for a Halloween-themed presentation from the Bob Baker Marionettes at the Birdcage Theatre. And if you're keeping close to Ghost Town, trot by the Livery Stable, which will spotlight the Creepy Critters of Calico.

And if you want to try the Timber Mountain Log Ride, be prepared to encounter a Halloween Hootenanny, which will include not-too-frightening figures, lively tunes, and jack o'lanterns, too.

There's more Halloween high jinks to be had, with a number of to-dos adding fall flavor to Camp Snoopy, and a timely overlay at the Calico Candy Mine Ride.

Oh yes, and more merry must-dos are on the schedule, including "... special meet & greets and fun photo encounters throughout Camp Snoopy."

The final day of this unfrightfully fun experience?

Why that would be, as luck would have it, Oct. 31.

Halloween falls on a Sunday in 2021, meaning you and your kids can get a joyful jump on the ghosty good times, earlier in the day, at a theme park that just happens to have one of the coolest Ghost Towns around.