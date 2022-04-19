‘Knott's Summer Nights' Returns With Great Tunes, Tastes

Relaxing on a bench inside a world-famous theme park, just as the soft lights begin to twinkle on, maybe just after sundown, as breezes cool everything down and the evening's outdoor concerts rev up?

It's a poetic scene, one that's full of memory, nostalgia, and the sort of sweet feeling that can firmly tug at the heartstrings, again and again.

So best prime your heartstrings, fun-based feelings, and love of nostalgic adventures: Knott's Berry Farm just revealed its warm-weather plans for 2022.

Those plans include the return of Knott's Summer Nights, an after-sundown series that will feature live tunes, delicious snacks, and other stay-later details.

Bands covering a host of get-moving genres and a DJ in the Boardwalk will provide the shimmery starlit sounds, while foodstuffs like Korean BBQ Burgers and Crab Cake Sliders will be for sale.

Want to try several of the debuting dishes? Buy a tasting card for $50 and sample six of the tastes (and, nice: The card is $45 if you're a season pass holder).

Look also for "interactive experiences and family-friendly games," as well as several colorful spots created for taking share-ready photos.

There's more in store at the Buena Park destination: "Ghost Town Alive!" will again clank its spurs and raise a little proverbial dust, thanks to an "action-packed storyline" and opportunities for guests to interact with the Old West characters.

The yippee-ki-yay-iest corner of Knott's Berry Farm is open all year long, but "Ghost Town Alive!," which opens May 20, 2022, is truly the time when locals come to life.

For more on both Knott's Summer Nights and the throwback shenanigans around the cowpoke-cool village, visit Knott's Berry Farm now.

Oh yes: And the Knott's Boysenberry Festival is still open, but wrapping soon: Get there by April 24 for dozens of berry-dotted dishes and delights.