‘Ohh' and ‘ahh' over Kodachrome slides of SoCal's snazzy past

What to Know "Charles Phoenix: Southern California in Kodachrome' at the Getty Center

Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

Free; an advance ticket is required (reserve here)

Neon, chrome, pool water, sunbeams: Just about everything in Southern California seemed to possess a powerful glint around the middle of the last century, the sort of shininess that made the region a nearly mythical playground in popular culture.

But a myth, sunny Southern California was not: The future-forward area fizzed and popped with optimism, and the architecture, design, and fashions of the time reflected the up-and-up outlook.

Charles Phoenix, that optimistic and affable ambassador to that effervescent era, has searched for and collected thousands of slides over the decades, the sorts of pictures that colorfully captured the midcentury moxie that Southern California so effortlessly inhabited.

The beautiful Theme Building at LAZ. (Charles Phoenix Archives)

And some of those throwback slides happen to be Kodachrome, the "wow"-summoning brand created by Eastman Kodak nearly 90 years ago.

Finding the cheery chance to enjoy Kodachrome images on a large scale, like people regularly did back in the day, is far rarer now, but Mr. Phoenix will visit the Getty Center for a night of sumptuously saturated, eye-popping Kodachrome goodness.

The "Fun Zone" at the Los Angeles County Fair. (Charles Phoenix Archives)

The Aug. 7 event is free, but you'll need to reserve your ticket ahead of time.

If you've never attended a Charles Phoenix slide show, or enjoyed one virtually via his website, count on savoring plenty of splashy pictures while the merry maestro narrates, offering commentary on midcentury architecture, how the locations depicted are faring today, and vintage cars, a Charles Phoenix specialty.

Truly, there isn't a midcentury automobile that Mr. Phoenix can't name and describe in a second or two, an impressive feat. But then, all of his slideshows are impressive, and you don't need to be a car buff to get into the gleeful swing.

Will a place you adore pop up? Will you see your mom or grandpa walking through a frame? It's happened before. Secure your seat now at this summer-y, smile-making Getty Center slide-tacular.