Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen doughnuts for 13 cents on Friday the 13th

Here’s how to score the delicious deal on what the chain is calling “Lucky Friday.”

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

Krispy Kreme doughnuts
Philip Toscano/PA Images via Getty Images

Some souls might find today a spooky date, but it’s actually a doughnut lover’s lucky day.

Today, Sept. 13 — aka Friday the 13th — Krispy Kreme is offering a super deal for a superstitious occasion. For just 13 cents, customers can score themselves a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen or 16-count Minis at regular price.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The deal — which the doughnut chain is calling “Lucky Friday” — is available at participating Krispy Kreme shops and has a limit of one dozen per customer for in-shop, online pickup or delivery orders through the Krispy Kreme app or website. To secure the deal, use promo code “13.”

To see which Krispy Kreme shops are participating or to get more information about this promotion, folks can visit Krispy Kreme’s deal page.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This purveyor of deep-fried and frosted deliciousness isn’t the only chain offering a spooktacular deal this Friday the 13th. Wendy’s is offering two in-app deals for rewards members for the occult occasion.

Every Friday through the end of 2024, Wendy’s rewards members can get a free order of Hot & Crispy Fries in any size with any in-app purchase.

They can also score a small Frosty treat for $1 through the end of the month, and the offer can be used repeatedly.

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Irvine 2 hours ago

Autumn arrives early in Irvine at this fun, farm-based patch

Food & Drink 2 hours ago

Wendy's is kicking off fall with free food and $1 Frosty treats

Just think: With two short trips today, you can have yourself a spread of discounted desserts and free fries — even if a black cat crosses your path.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us