Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on Wednesday — no purchase necessary

Whether or not you have a Real ID yet, Krispy Kreme will give you a free doughnut on the deadline date.

By Chrissy Callahan | TODAY

Whether you were a Real ID early adopter or you haven’t started the paperwork yet, Krispy Kreme is cooking up a sweet offer for all customers as the deadline approaches this week.

Known for its frequent freebies, the doughnut chain’s latest promotion comes with no strings attached, which should serve as welcome news to U.S. residents since the Real ID Act just made traveling a bit more complicated.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Ready to sink your teeth into the delicious deal? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Krispy Kreme’s Real ID deal?

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

On Wednesday, May 7, all Krispy Kreme customers can get one free Original Glazed Doughnut in-store or at the drive-thru at participating shops.

The offer is limited to one free doughnut per customer and there’s no purchase necessary. The best part? You don’t have to show an ID to score the freebie.

“The DMV can be stressful enough in normal times, but we know May 7 is going to be ‘next level’ stress for many Americans trying to get their REAL ID,” Krispy Kreme chief growth officer Dave Skena said in a statement. “So, we’re going to keep this simple. Come by on May 7 and have a free Original Glazed doughnut on us, no REAL ID — or any ID — required.”

The Scene

Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend.

Long Beach 15 hours ago

Pigeon's Roller Rink, an on-the-glide pop-up, is back in Long Beach

Griffith Observatory 20 hours ago

Happy 90th, Griffith Observatory: Join a ‘Celestial Celebration' at the landmark

What’s all this fuss about the Real ID anyway?

Starting May 7, the Real ID Act will be enforced. This means U.S. travelers will need to show a Real ID or an approved alternative form of identification to TSA agents while going through the security checkpoint at U.S. airports.

Per the Real ID Act, the Real ID is a state-issued identification card or driver’s license that must meet certain security standards. Children under 18 are not required to show identification while traveling when they’re with an adult.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us