Krispy Kreme teams up with Dolly Parton for new ‘Southern Sweets' doughnuts

By Danielle Abreu

Courtesy: Krispy Kreme

Need something sweet to pair with your cup of ambition?

Krispy Kreme has teamed with Dolly Parton for a collection of doughnuts inspired by the "Jolene" singer's favorite southern flavors.

The "Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection" features four limited-edition flavors that's sure to make your nine to five just a little bit sweeter. And you can carry them out in custom Dolly Parton dozens box. The new flavors are:

  • Dolly Dazzler Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, with gold, pink and white glitter sprinkles and a signature chocolate Dolly butterfly piece.
  • Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut – An unglazed doughnut filled with real peach filling, dipped in brown sugar icing and crunchy cobbler topping.
  • Banana Puddin’ Pie – An unglazed doughnut filled with banana pudding made with wafers and banana pudding Kreme, dipped in yellow icing, with white icing swirls and a wafer cookie.
  • Chocolate Crème Pie – An Original Glazed doughnut topped with a swirl of chocolate brownie cream and vanilla whipped topping, sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumble.
“Having some of my very favorite southern flavors in one, unique doughnut collection from Krispy Kreme is so special to me,” Parton said in a news release. “These doughnuts remind me of home. So, I’m excited for folks to share them with their own family and friends. They’re pretty sweet, if I do say so myself!”

To celebrate the partnership, Krispy Kreme will be giving out free doughnuts Saturday, May 18, to customers who visit a shop "Dolly'd up" — whether you're dressed up as Dolly Parton or wearing your favorite Dolly merch — or skip the costume and sing you favorite Dolly Parton song.

Some grocery stores will also carry a limited time Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the Dolly Dazzler Doughnut, Banana Puddin’ Pie and Chocolate Crème Pie Doughnut. Click here to find a shop or grocery store location near you.

The Queen of Country music is no stranger to selling baked goods. Parton has a line of cakes, cookies, brownies and muffin mixes sold under the Duncan Hines brand.

