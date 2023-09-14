Kugel to brisket: Find delicious Rosh Hashanah dishes around town

What to Know Rosh Hashanah 2023 begins on Friday, Sept. 15, and concludes on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 17

Several celebratory dishes are part of the observance, including kugel, brisket, and potato pancakes

Akasha, Nate 'n Al's, and A.O.C. in Brentwood will all have dine-in and/or take-away holiday meals

Embracing the traditions of Rosh Hashanah, for many people, means feasting with friends and family, all while pausing to reflect and honor the meaning and memories woven through the Jewish New Year.

For devoted home cooks, that means preparing your own much-requested brisket or babka in the days leading up to the holiday, which will take place from Sept. 15 through 17 in 2023.

Other revelers are seeking Rosh Hoshanah flavors that may be enjoyed at a restaurant, especially those dining rooms that have become well-known for the dishes that are most associated with the celebration.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Many Southern California restaurants offer a take-out version of their Rosh Hashanah dinners, or some of the specials you'll find on the holiday menu, while other venues are about dining at the eatery. Just be sure to check if you'd like to pick up a side or dessert if the restaurant has that option.

Akasha in Culver City has long been a must-visit for the September occasion, and in 2023 the restaurant will offer a host of dishes.

On the menu? Look for several savory specials, which may include Chopped Chicken Livers, Matzo Ball Soup (there's a vegetarian option, too), and Saffron Tagine Chicken with Dates. New Year's Round Challah is also an Akasha tradition, as are other tasty goodies like Apple Crumb Cake.

Nate 'n Al's, that Beverly Hills gem, has long been the place to find succulent brisket and latkes. Find out more about their pre-order offerings and dining at the restaurant by visiting the dining destination's site.

Babka buffs may want to call Cake Monkey, which is baking a line-up of luscious treats in time for Rosh Hashanah. A Cinnamon Babka has fall flair, while the Chocolate Hazelnut Babka boasts a nutty note. And if you're seeking Honey Sesame Cake, you'll find it on the treat-filled menu, too.

And author Amelia Saltsman will co-host a special Rosh Hashanah supper at A.O.C. in Brentwood on Sunday, Sept. 17. Ms. Saltsman's cookbook "The Seasonal Jewish Kitchen" will serve as a gourmet guide for the evening, so plan on trying a few of the flavorful recipes found within her tasty tome.

Ricotta Dumplings with "Chicken" Soup and Aunt Hanna's European Plum Meringue Torte are two of the dishes set to add sparkle to the lovely night.

Pictured: Some dishes from Akasha's Rosh Hashanah menu