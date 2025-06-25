LA Arboretum will host a ‘Free Community Day' in honor of fire-impacted families

What to Know Free Community Day

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

June 29

9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The top of the year, if you're looking at six months to the middle of the calendar and six months back down, falls right about where June and July meet.

That moment can be a magical and moving time, especially if you make plans to spend it in a peaceful way outdoors, among trees and flowers and even the occasional peacock.

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden is inviting people impacted by the January fires to come spend a relaxing day in the sunshine, no admission required.

The Arcadia-based garden is hosting a Free Community Day June 29, and everyone is welcome.

That said, you'll need to RSVP in advance, as the event is sure to be popular.

The uplifting occasion is presented by the Georgina Frederick Children's Foundation and will include opportunities to stroll across the vast and spacious destination.

It is indeed big — some 127 acres — but you'll never be too far from a peacock, or at least within range of a peacock's singular cry. The birds are synonymous with LA Arboretum and, if you're in the right spot, you just might see some fancy feathers on display.

And speaking of peacocks, the Peacock Café will be open.

Opportunities to admire raptors, scavenger hunts, and chances to hang a fervent hope on the Wish Tree are also pleasant possibilities.