Arcadia

LA Arboretum's ‘Spring Fling' will hop with egg fun, cocktails, and bunny joy

Roll like an egg might by the garden's site to secure your ticket to the beloved event.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Henglein and Steets

What to Know

  • "Spring Fling"
  • Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden
  • Friday, April 18
  • 5 to 8 p.m.
  • $15 non-member adult; other ticketing tiers are available; food and drinks are additional

Southern California is home to a bunnyful bevy of bouncing bashes each spring, the Easter-themed and season-inspired events that brim with egg hunts, effervescent crafts, and the occasional light bite.

But finding a festivity that isn't a morning thing?

That isn't always a cinch or a snap. Of course, early-in-the-day spring celebrations are always a delight, but locating an Easter outing closer to nighttime, for those who wish to revel later in the afternoon, can be rather challenging come April.

As always, the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden senses that we're longing to lark-it-up in the pretty Arcadia spot as the sun goes down.

And the sun-dappled destination's annual "Spring Fling" has long been a popular way to savor twilight and Easter activities at the same time.

Hop by the historical spread April 18 — that's a Friday, also a bit unusual — for three hours of holiday diversions.

An egg scramble is on the schedule — eggs will not be scrambled in a pan, no sir, but rather tots will go on egg hunts with provided baskets — and the Bunny World Foundation will pop by to give us all of the rabbit information we seek.

The Peacock Bar will be open, and a few festive cocktails will be on the menu, including the Berry Springy, which features both blueberries and tequila, as well as some other zingy additions.

Tunes, special guests, and other convivial details that just feel April-ish will up the airy atmosphere.

This is a popular to-do, given its offbeat time of day and date, and, of course, the beauty and timeless allure of the vast garden.

Do make your reservation ahead of time for an afternoon-into-evening outside affair, something that doesn't always hop into our worlds when Easter is near.

