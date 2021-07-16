LA Arboretum's Plumeria Day Is Ready to Fragrantly Flower

What to Know Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden

Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$15 general admission to the garden; purchase in advance

Southern California's lushest season? That depends upon what you love to grow, admire, sniff, and buy.

For flowers grow fairly well around our region for much of the calendar, though some stand in the spotlight more than others.

And when it comes to plumeria? The fan base is real, devoted, and willing to travel notable distances to learn more about this lovely blossom.

Many of those fans will gather at the Los Angeles Arboretum & Botanic Garden on Saturday, July 17, all to pay tribute to the fragrant tropical superstar, a flower that's frequently seen adorning leis and Hawaii-inspired centerpieces, floating in crystal bowls, and bringing a sweet scent to bridal bouquets, too.

The South Coast Plumeria Society will be at the Arcadia property, which means you'll have a chance to stroll by the Arboretum's many plumeria plants with knowledgeable people at the lead (the garden boasts over 100 plumeria plants, an impressive number).

A plumeria sale is part of the five-hour festivity, and the chance to learn from plumeria pros, so arrive with your food questions, your watering queries, and what needs to be done to grow the most robust examples of these vivid-of-hue wonders.

Entering LA Arboretum? You'll want to buy your ticket in advance.

General admission is $15, and there's plenty to see, from the queenly Queen Anne cottage that's become a stately symbol of the destination to all of those oh-so-vocal peacocks that wander wherever they please.