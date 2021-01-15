LA Art Show, a Winter Tradition, Looks to Summer

What to Know July 29-Aug. 1, 2021

Los Angeles Convention Center

Galleries, artists, speakers, and more

Not every month boasts a readymade, easy-to-remember theme, but if it is January, and you're in Los Angeles, chances are strong that the word "art" will arise, over and over again.

Of course, that's a word we see all year long in our area, which has long been a draw for those who must create, whether they choose canvases or clay.

But the first month of the year has been known as Los Angeles Art Month for awhile now, thanks to the bevy of bashes that burble up when a new calendar is still in its just-getting-going moment.

And while many of the art-oriented affairs are known well beyond Southern California, there's one happening that truly has earned its super-famous crown: LA Art Show, a massive multi-day art fair that fills up a sizable chunk of the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Usually, in any other year, it is a late-in-January jubilee of gallery owners, lauded artists, big-time critics, and big-time fans, a party that's filled with panels, sales, and the enjoyment of strolling by all sorts of amazing artworks, from paintings to photos to sculptures and beyond.

Now those fans, and everyone else who attends, can find the LA Art Show not in January, but in another "J" month down the road: July.

For the 2021 event has been moved to July 29-Aug. 1, with the hope that it can still be an in-person occasion.

"For over 25 years, the fair has been the most comprehensive international contemporary art show in America, honoring the unique creativity that can only come from the cultural landscape of Southern California," said a representative.

How the show will look when it opens later in the summer, and what changes may come to it with respect to new safety guidelines, remains fluid as the year begins.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is the beneficiary of the opening night reception.

For more on what's to come, what fans can expect, and the various programs folded into the festivities, keep tabs on this site.