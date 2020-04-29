LA Bodega on Wheels Is Back

The bodega in your neighborhood is, by far, one of the most solid places around.

Solid in the most physical sense, in its very structure, of course, but also highly dependable in all of the good and true ways.

It's where you're going to find something sweet after sundown, a quick juice in the morning, and the other sundries that lift our everyday lives to something better.

So the notion that something so solid could up and move seems like a concept out of a science fiction film.

And yet? LA Bodega on Wheels is no sci-fi mirage; rather, it is an on-the-go truck that is toodling through a number of Los Angeles zip codes, all to deliver "...an assortment of prepared food, beverages, booze, sweets, produce, and pantry staples."

The concept, which started as a multi-group partnership in early April, a team featuring several Southern California cuisine stalwarts, has grown: The Rose Venice has joined Coolhaus, Future Gin, and VERVET on this whimsical yet necessary venture.

And the stylish truck is again on the move, through Sunday, May 2. There are a few steps to take, like placing your order online by 6 p.m. in order to make sure your delivery can happen the following day.

As for the zip codes covered? There are several, and they're all listed right here.

As for the beneficiaries of this timely enterprise? Ten percent of the proceeds will be donated to Opportunity Fund's Small Business Relief Fund and a few other awesome organizations.

So, are you keen for the bodega concept to show up on your doorstep? It can, for a limited time, so check your zip and put your order in now.