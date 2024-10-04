Pop culture fans ‘Geek Out' at L.A. Comic Con

What to Know L.A. Comic Con

Oct. 4-6, 2024

Los Angeles Convention Center

"Back to the Future," anime, cosplay, shopping, "The Addams Family," "Star Wars," horror, and more will be in the expo's spotlight

Few festive situations offer the devoted cosplayer as much pre-Halloween joy as L.A. Comic Con, the mondo pop culture convention unfolding at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Oct. 4 through 6.

After all, we're only a month-ish out from the haunting holiday, meaning you'll need to workshop your incredibly elaborate superhero outfit somewhere.

And this "somewhere" is something to behold: Thousands of fans, oodles of eye-catching ensembles, and moments made for showing off your cosplay prowess abound.

As do big star moments: Rosario Dawson, Ewan McGregor, and Hayden Christensen will be some of the Force-rocking luminaries to appear on the big stage, while Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, our beloved Marty McFly and Doc Brown, will take us back to "Back to the Future" on Oct. 4 and 5.

The Cosplay National Championships brim with creative looks and offbeat outfits, and there's a Kids Costume Contest, too.

A Teletubbies Dancy Party, love for "The Addams Family," and "What We Do in the Shadows" spookiness will add flavor to the outsized movies-TV-comics-all-of-it spectacular.

Sweet: Reveals are real at L.A. Comic Con, and several Universal Fan Fest Nights details were unveiled, including major anime announcements. Find out more now about the new nighttime event series debuting at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2025.

