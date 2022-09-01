LA County Fair Just Announced Its New Theme and 2023 Dates

What to Know 2023 LA County Fair

May 5 through 29, 2023; tickets will be on sale soon

Fairplex in Pomona

Labor Day Weekend is on fast approach, which may put thoughts of the LA County Fair in your ride-obsessed, treat-loving, quilt-admiring, pig-petting, concert-cheering mind.

This is completely understandable, of course, due to the fact that the gargantuan to-do, which has long been billed as the "largest county fair in the nation," long took place on or around early September, coinciding with the holiday weekend for several decades.

That all changed in 2022, when the Fairplex festivity began welcoming party-ready people to Pomona in May for one huge celebration: The LA County Fair's centennial year.

The cool ways of May clearly entranced both guests and organizers alike, for the 2023 event will also take place during the festive fifth month, with a memorable start date: May 5.

Visitors can expect "the biggest Cinco de Mayo party in the region" on the opening day of the 2023 fair, as well as all of the other anticipated hallmarks, from midway games to fun fried treats to all of those adorable animals to admire.

The fair's final date? May 29, which is Memorial Day in 2023.

The team behind the fair made the announcement on Sept. 1, 2022, just ahead of Labor Day Weekend, when, yes, many of us have the effervescent event in our fair-obsessed thoughts.

But the 2023 dates were the only thing unveiled on the first day of September: The fresh theme was revealed, too, and it is fresh in more ways than simply being new: "Spring Into Fair: Where Fun Blooms" puts the verdantly vivacious emphasis on the LA County Fair's new Maytime home.

"Our Centennial celebration continues with our second year of holding the Fair in May, and we are celebrating the shift to the beautiful days of spring with our new theme," said Walter Marquez, Fairplex president and CEO.

"Spring is a time of renewal and rebirth and we are engaged in a renaissance of sorts as we enter our second century."

The sweetest season will be a true star at the 2023 spectacular, with charming consideration being given to "blossoms, buds and blooms; bees and butterflies; reinvention and innovation; pleasant weather; and the birth of four-legged babies in The Farm," shares the LA Fair team.

The upcoming fair will also see the return of the "re-imagined" FairKids Field Trips, which will give school kids the opportunity to visit the educational extravaganza, interact with various STEM-themed programs, and enjoy "the World's Largest Classroom."

Tickets to the LA County Fair? They'll "blossom" soon, so keep an eye on this site for more Fairplex-style spring-forward fun.