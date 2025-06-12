LA County Parks pools — and a couple of lakes, too — just opened for summer

What to Know The pools overseen by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks & Recreation are open through Aug. 16

The year-round pools and seasonal pools will observe slightly different schedules

Year-round pools are open Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Seasonal pools are open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Lake swimming at Castaic Lake and Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area will be open on select dates (weekends through June 21, then Wednesday-Sunday through July 2); check the site for more information

Swim lessons, water polo, and a line-up of splashy activities are on the schedule

Every Body Swims is free to all; other activities may have an "affordable" fee; see the LA County Aquatics site for details

A hard but obvious truth? There are fewer days in the summer season than there are droplets in a swimming pool.

Far fewer, in fact, which is why making the most of the season, and all of its splashy diversions, is a must.

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks & Recreation has long been a partner in helping the people of LA play, and stretch a leg, and learn a fresh skill, and connect with community in all of the big and glad ways.

And when the weather is warm? It is time to make your way to a pool for some cool-down merriment, and, perhaps, some aquatic activities that sharpen our physical skills, our mental acuity, and the cheerful chance to let loose.

The Los Angeles County pools are now open across the region, and a pair of lakes, too, if you'd like to take a dip at Castaic Lake or Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area.

Keep in mind that lake-swimming hours and dates are different from the pools, so check on the department's site to get all of the details before you find your trunks and goggles.

"We are thrilled to welcome the community back to our pools for another exciting season," said Norma E. García-Gonzalez, Director of LA County Parks.

"Our goal is to make swimming and water activities accessible for every resident, encourage healthy lifestyles, and foster memorable experiences for individuals and families across Los Angeles County."

Some of the enticing aquatic offerings on the fun-in-the-sun schedule include Water Polo, Lap Swim, and Water Exercise. Registration for the special pool activities can be found at the Los Angeles County page devoted to pools and swimming.

Note that some programs will be available "at an affordable rate" while Every Body Swims is free to everyone.

There are a few pool rules to know, so study up before heading to your favorite park and swimming hole.

Not quite ready for an afternoon swim? Splash Pads are longtime favorites of younger locals, and there are several damp and delightful destinations dotting the county.