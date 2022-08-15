LA Magazine's Whiskey Festival to Raise a Dram in DTLA

What to Know Friday, Aug. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Bloc in DTLA

$95 plus fee (includes unlimited sampling)

More dates are ahead for the series, with visits to Irvine, Long Beach, and Pasadena

The doorway we pass through between the heat of late summer and fall's first crisp day isn't festooned with colorful leaves, at least not around Southern California, but you may find other signs of welcome change.

Look to our local libation gatherings, and fine food festivals, and how the flavors at such stylish spots are transforming from the light and bright bites and beverages of summertime to tastes boasting several layers, all sorts of depth, and the richer tones of autumn.

LA Magazine has long presaged the change of season with a line-up of sip-oriented celebrations, the types of taste-around evenings that look to the sorts of cocktails we might be enjoying as temperatures cool down.

And in 2022, this haute harbinger is arriving in the form of the Whiskey Festival, which will take place at The Bloc on Friday, Aug. 19.

The distillers of some of the most ambrosial amber spirits will be there, should you want to chat up a maker or two, while the intriguing opportunity to learn fresh spins on classic cocktails is also part of the evening.

As for trying out some of the spirits in the spotlight?

Tastes are unlimited and included with your ticket. You might just discover a new or new-to-you label or revisit a remarkable whiskey you recall trying years back.

There are more dates in the Whiskey Series, with Irvine up in September, Long Beach in October, and Pasadena's gathering taking place in November, when fall is finally in full and festive force.

Are you pondering your seasonal get-togethers and what interesting cocktails you might serve, from ice cubes to glamorous garnishes to the centerpiece spirit?

This LA Magazine series could be just the libation-oriented affair you seek, one that comes bearing autumnal elegance right in the heat of summertime.