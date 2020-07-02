La Marisoul Headlines Union Station's Final Summer Show

What to Know July 2

7 p.m.

Free

Getting lost inside a beloved ballad?

Swooping along the sweet sounds of a shake-it dance song? Replaying the tune you just bought, over and over again, and then deciding you need to hear it 27 more times?

Music in our headphones is actually emitting from our headphones, but the feeling that we're virtually someplace else, while we enjoy the music in the moment, is real.

And that virtual moment has combined with concerts in the summer of 2020, bringing us artists from afar as we stay close to home due to the pandemic.

And that's exactly what's happening on July 2, when LA Sound Traxx shimmers on our screens.

The Union Station event, which is part of the landmark's Summer Sessions, features La Marisoul as the headliner.

"Celebrated artist La Marisoul will perform an eclectic mix of music in the Historic Ticket Hall to kick off the holiday weekend," says a statement from the station.

"Marisoul, who grew up just blocks from Union Station in the diverse and vibrant heart of DTLA, will return to her childhood playground for the virtual concert."

Producer and podcaster Naz Perez is the host.

If you're a fan of the Grammy-winning group, La Santa Cecilia, be sure to turn it up for this concert, one that is happening virtually, from a favorite DTLA concert spot, and featuring a favorite music luminary.