LA Opera's huge costume sale will brim with drama, fun, and fashion flair

What to Know LA Opera Costume Sale

Saturday, June 21

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Free admission

This is acclaimed company's first costume sale "in a decade"

Tickets for an early look at the sale on the evening of June 20 are available on the opera site

So your friends say you have main character energy, and wherever you go a spotlight, murmurs, and enthusiastic applause, seem to follow?

Here's how to prove your pals right: Stock your closet with incredible costumes from the LA Opera, then swan about town rocking a lavish look once worn by a princess, a ghost, a warrior, or an opera icon that represents all of those figures, in the whimsical way operatic figures so deftly can.

The company is opening its costume shop and holding a large-scale public sale in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion June 21, a grand and glamorous way to start the first full day of summertime. (True, summer is beginning June 20 in 2025, which feels a little like a plot point in an especially mysterious opera.)

This is a "first time in a decade" event, so the racks will be positively plush with all sorts of velvet-y treasures, taffeta-esque tops, and lace-adorned garments that immediately telegraph that the character is somebody truly special.

No one will ask you to perform an aria once you find the dress of your dreams, but if you're wearing your fashionable find around town, you may feel like breaking out into "Nessun dorma" or "O Mio Babbino Caro" at various points in your day.

Perhaps at the grocery store? The office? Choosing the moment is up to you; after all, you are a main character. larger than life, and the star of your story.

Do RSVP at this site to let the opera team know you'll be there.

Practice your mi-mi-mi, or the vocal exercise of your choice, and learn more about the LA Opera Costume Sale now.