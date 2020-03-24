La Piazza Is Feeding First Responders for Free

What to Know La Piazza at The Grove

Free meals for nurses, doctors, first responders, LAPD, and LAFD

Through March 27, noon to 5 p.m.

So many of restaurants are doing so much good for their communities right now, from sending a roll of toilet paper along with home deliveries, to starting curbside service almost overnight, to selling eggs, milk, and other staples to people who need to quickly stock up.

La Piazza, the hearty Italian eatery that faces the fabulous fountains of The Grove, is also playing a major part in the large-scale response to COVID-19.

The eatery, which is known for its traditional, stay-full Italian food, has reopened solely to provide free meals to first responders during this time.

Those meals will be available through March 27 from noon to 5 o'clock for take-out.

Paninis will be among the appetizing items available for pick-up, and pastas, too, as well as that most comforting of cuisines, pizza.

Other restaurants around the mid-city shopping destination are also offering take-out and delivery, but you'll want to check in with your favorite eatery to see what they're offering at this time.

Will La Piazza return to feeding Grove goers pastas, cioppinos, and risottos, too, once our stay-at-home period concludes?

You bet; this is a temporary closure.

But the eatery is taking this moment to connect with, and feed for free, those locals who are truly going above and beyond for all of us, now and always.