‘LA Zoo Lights' will feature fresh sights, including a new wintry dimension, in 2023

What to Know LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow, Presented by U.S. Bank

Nov. 17, 2023 through Jan. 7, 2024 (select nights) at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens

$29 and up for adults; $18 and up for children

As cooler days arrive, and the coming up of earlier evenings — Daylight Saving Time concludes in just over a week — it finally and truly seems like winter may be on its brisk way.

And when we can sense the arrival of winter, we can see the illuminated outdoor experiences that help give the season so much glow. Lucky us: In Southern California, one of the biggest events begins more than a month before winter's official arrival.

It's LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow, Presented by U.S. Bank at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and it will be back to summon whimsy of a nature-cool character on Nov. 17, 2023.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The sparkly saunter through the animal park, which should take about an hour (though some visitors spend 90 minutes or so), features "...stunning lantern sculptures, vibrant interactive displays, roaming live entertainment, and festive holiday photo ops creating a wonderland of lights under the stars."

The large-scale lanterns feature a host of animals, from reptiles to birds, while the walk-in kaleidoscope — also quite large — has become a photo-ready favorite.

Jamie Pham

There are new additions in 2023, including the "Winter Wildlands," which will create a "magical forest," complete with a Northern Lights-style display, and one that journeys to the land of Joshua trees for a "Dazzling Desertscape."

A pair of aquatic animal-themed displays will give guests the opportunity to view splashy animals "from an underwater perspective."

As with past Zoo Lights events, special details and happenings will festoon the schedule. Hot cocoa and churros will be for sale, all to make strolling yummier, while Holiday Happy Hours will raise a toast on select December evenings.

The always-popular Family New Year's Eve is also returning, along with a Champagne or cider toast and other celebratory perks.

LA Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow will not be in full glimmer every night of its run — the event will be closed "most Mondays and Tuesdays" as well as the night of Thanksgiving — so do check the schedule before purchasing tickets.