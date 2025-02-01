LA Zoo's vibrant ‘Wild Weekends' open with a Lunar New Year celebration

What to Know Wild Weekends at the Los Angeles Zoo

Feb 1-2: Lunar New Year Celebration

March 22-23: Spring Fling

April 18-20: Wild for the Planet featuring Big Bunny

May 3-4: Día de los Niños

When you think of the words "family festival" a summer-ish and sunny image may instantly float through your mind, and with fine reason: The warmer months boast all sorts of sweet spectaculars, those get-outside, activity-packed goings-on created for grown-ups and kids.

But spirited and sunshiny frolicking also happens in the first third of the year, well before summer vacation officially arrives.

Look to the Los Angeles Zoo & Botanical Gardens, the roarful, squawk-tastic home to the "Wild Weekends" series.

There are four whimsical weekends in all — the first is up in February, the second in later March, the third over Easter Weekend, and the final festivity in early May — and each weekend boasts an uplifting and educational theme.

Lunar New Year is up first, of course, with the Year of the Snake in the celebratory spotlight. The party is happening Feb. 1 and 2, there shall be calligraphy stations, story sessions, and a walk focused on the critters featured in the Chinese zodiac.

Spring Fling will swirl into the Griffith Park destination just days after the season colorfully kicks off. Animal enrichment feedings, pollinator stations, music, and other diversions that feel as diaphanous as springtime add to the uplifting weekend, which will unfold March 22 and 23.

Big Bunny returns to bring holiday happiness during the Wild for the Planet festivity, which is a three-day to-do. The Upcycling Inspiration Lab is one feature, and an Earth Expo, as well as sightings of a certain regal rabbit. That's all hopping from April 18 through 20.

And Día de los Niños will bring merriment over the first weekend of May with bilingual programs, crafts, dance performances, and more; the May 3-4 event is a "celebration of childhood and children."

Your admission or membership is all you need to enjoy these activities, cultural offerings, and events;