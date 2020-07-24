Laguna Beach's Festival of Arts Can Be Visited Virtually

What to Know foaVirtual 2020 Exhibit (the in-person Festival of Arts in Laguna Beach is canceled for 2020)

123 artists displaying; purchase and 100% goes to the artist

Nine galleries are online and they're all free to roam

Calling upon an outdoor extravaganza of paintings, sculptures, textiles, and photography?

We're not even going to add a "spoiler alert" to this one: In the past, you actually had to physically enter the gallery-like aisles in order to admire the artworks, meet their creators, and possibly make a purchase.

But in the summer of 2020, artists are finding new ways to connect with the art-loving public, including displaying pieces for sale in a virtual gallery setting.

Such a setting is now available to view, for free, at the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show's site.

The Laguna Beach event, which unfurls near the Pageant of the Masters, has become beloved for its beautiful art, the breadth of artworks on display, and the singular chance to chat with artists about their vision, inspiration, and a painting you might be thinking of buying.

The brand-new foaVirtual Art Exhibit is now live, and it is indeed a gallery-type experience with a 3D twist.

You can choose to "enter" one of nine galleries, via click, where you'll find a host of exciting and vibrant works on display.

Some 123 artists are represented in the online show, and "(a)ll artwork is available for purchase."

Even sweeter? The team behind virtual happening says that "... just like our summer fine art show, 100% of each sale goes directly to the exhibitor."

Look for other happenings that have that Festival of Arts flair to pop up as the summer continues.

True, you're not outside, strolling by sculptures and smiling at other art mavens, but you can experience art and even support an artist you discover during your virtual roaming.

Then? After you purchase, the piece will make its way to you, in the real, not virtual, world.

Enjoy your piece at home, and dream of days and nights in Laguna Beach to come, when you can return to meeting artists in-person while you stroll through one of the Golden State's great art gatherings.