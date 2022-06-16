Langer's Deli Marks Its 75th With a Half-Off Deal

Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant celebrates its 75th anniversary

Saturday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dine at the eatery and receive half-off your check; "limit one sandwich per customer"

Some anniversaries can take on an especially appetizing air, the sort of fabulous feel that puts you in a foodie frame of mind.

Restaurant milestones very much fall in this cuisine-focused category, and when a long-running sandwich pro's anniversary happens to be especially spotlight-able? You can bet the savings will make a sweet showing.

That will be very much the tasty case on Saturday, June 18 when Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant, that stack-'em-high, lather-on-the-mustard of Alvarado Street, celebrates its 75th anniversary with a delicious deal.

If you dine at the eatery that day — and that is a major component, as this deal is only available to those customers that take a seat inside the MacArthur Park-close venue — you'll receive 50% off your check.

Langer's Delicatessen-Restaurant

This deal is good for one sandwich per customer, keep in mind.

Also?

Langer's is going long that day, opening at 8 a.m. (the restaurant's usual start time) right through to 8 in the evening (about four hours beyond when the eatery typically shutters for the day).

One interesting fact to share with your deli-devoted pals?

Langer's "has sold over 20 million pounds of pastrami," and you can bet plenty of that pastrami has appeared in the #19, the most celebrated sandwich on the menu.

Swiss cheese is also a dairy, er, very important part of the #19, as is cole slaw. And Russian dressing? That gives the hearty fare its tangy, condiment-tastic kick.

Several combo sandwiches have become tried-and-true must-haves over the years, with the #3 (which features corned beef) and the #89 (a rye-based fantasia boasting tomato, bacon, and Swiss) winning regulars who return often.

Other timeless offerings on the lengthy menu include liver & onions, fish & chips, cheese blintzes, and potato pancakes, as well as a large line-up of breakfast dishes and desserts.

And we do mean "timeless": Langer's history is a long and fabled one.

When Al Langer first purchased The Famous Deli near Alvarado and 7th Streets, it boasted just a dozen seats. The deli has grown, and grown some more since then, and countless customers have slid into a booth for a savory sandwich, some perfect pancakes, and a heart-to-heart with family, friends, and quite often staff members, too.

It's a quality-filled, super-satisfying cornerstone of the Los Angeles restaurant scene, an enduring enterprise that has continued to inspire many Southern California restauranteurs over the decades.

Happy 75th, Langer's Deli! We'll see you on Alvarado, for a #19, an egg cream, and a truly memorable meal.