‘Last Remaining Seats' Returns With Six Classic Films

What to Know The LA Conservancy film series, which was on hiatus in 2020 and 2021, began in 1987; funds raised help the group's programs

The 2022 series opens on June 4 with "To Sir With Love"

Regency's Village Theatre in Westwood Village, the Orpheum Theatre, and the Los Angeles Theatre are the three featured cinemas

So many of our major movie moments have become major because several different components worked in beautiful harmony.

The screenwriting plays a central part, of course, as does exceptional acting, and the production design, the sound, the costumes, and all of the artistic skills that weave so wonderfully through a cinematic artwork.

And the setting? That, too, is incredibly important, an essential ingredient in a scene that sticks with us.

With that in mind, it isn't especially farfetched to say that the setting of a film's screening is also important, that space that surrounds the audience with architectural flourishes, great design details, and vintage vibes to spare.

That's why many film fans love seeing a classic movie at a historic cinema, the sort of storied spot that has weathered the decades with aplomb and elegance.

LA Conservancy's "Last Remaining Seats" film series has been calling upon those venerable venues since 1987, all to bring fans of the silver screen a host of great works, and the chance to see those works in the sort of spaces where movies were once regularly enjoyed.

The fundraising events were, in fact, launched "... as a way to draw attention to the spectacular yet overlooked and underused historic theatres of Los Angeles."

The popular series took a hiatus in 2020, and again 2021, but it will be back in June 2022 with six terrific flicks, movies that will flicker in three terrific Southern California theaters.

First up, on June 4?

It's "To Sir, With Love," the lauded 1967 film starring Sidney Poitier. The movie will screen at Regency's Village Theatre in Westwood Village, the only film of the 2022 series to show outside of downtown.

A Charlie Chaplin double feature twirls its walking stick on June 12, with "The Kid" and "The Immigrant" screening at the Orpheum Theatre during the day and "Blade Runner: The Final Cut" visiting Los Angeles of the future, or, erm, the past that evening (the 1982 film imagined LA in 2019).

And on June 18 at the Los Angeles Theatre?

"The Women" from 1939 is the matinee, while 1946's "Notorious" summons the Hitchcockian thrills that night.

Eager to secure a ticket to one or all of the screenings? If you're a member of LA Conservancy, you can purchase yours starting on April 6, while sales to the general public open on April 20.

A ticket is $22, but if you're a member, it is $16.

Have a young cineaste attending with you? A ticket for a film goer age 17 and younger is $16.

Welcome back, Last Remaining Seats! We'll see you at the movies, popcorn in hand, this June.