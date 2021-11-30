Latkes to Brisket: Akasha's Tasty Take-Out Hanukkah

What to Know 9543 Culver Boulevard in Culver City (Wednesday through Sunday)

The Hanukkah Take-Out Menu is available through Dec. 5, 2021; order 48 hours in advance

Vodka cocktails include the Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel, while Sweet Noodle Kugel is a star side

Starting supper by snacking on the latkes, lots of latkes, all of the latkes, oh yum?

It can be difficult not to eat a platter of perfect potato pancakes before dinner even officially begins, especially when you've been waiting for so long to reunite with everyone's favorite filling Hanukkah side dish.

We all dream of such an appetizing opportunity, whatever the time of year.

So the satisfying answer, of course, is this: Start with the latkes, but pair the potato-based bliss with a specialty cocktail, one that's found on Akasha's take-out Hanukkah menu.

The Culver City eatery has become synonymous with feasting on the Festival of Lights, but also celebratory sipping, too, and there are a number of libations on the 2021 line-up.

The drinks?

They've got memorable names, like Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel, and the central spirit is vodka. Other additions often reflect the sip's name, like the apricot jam mixed into The Jelly Donut (a cocktail that also includes cranberry-infused vodka, as well as lemon and mint).

All the cocktails, like the fabulous foodstuffs, are available to-go.

As for those foody finds? Latkes are part of the tempting roster, of course, as Chopped Mary's Chicken Liver, which includes hard-cooked eggs, onions, and schmaltz, too.

The brisket is both grass-fed and slow-braised, and the Akasha team promises that the gravy is very, very onion-y. Yum.

And adding smoked salmon or apple sauce, for an additional fee, to your latkes? You bet: Those are available, too.

As is a Sweet Noodle Kugel, lovely and lush with sour cream and golden raisins. Or perhaps the Hanukkah Cookie Box is more your style, with its Chocolate Hazelnut Rugelach, or those nutty Pecan Hanukkah Snowballs.

All of these glee-bringing, latke-luscious goodies are available for order through Dec. 5, all to be enjoyed at home.

Take a look at prices, details, and need-to-knows now before placing your order (and, for sure, double your pancake needs, so you can enjoy a few ahead of dinner, like we all like to do).