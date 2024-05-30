LAWineFest returns to Long Beach as June begins; eats, tunes, and good vibes await

What to Know LAWineFest at Harry Bridges Memorial Park in Long Beach

June 1 and 2, 2024; 21+ only; the festival raises money for the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

$100 general admission (at gate); $25 Designated Driver; $150 VIP Garden, presented by Hotel Maya

Summer, like actual, solstice-y summer-summer, is still three weeks away, give or take, but you can view June 1 as the beginning of Summer Lite, the day when all sorts of summer-ish celebrations begin to playfully percolate.

Or, in some places, pour. That will be the flavorful case at Harry Bridges Memorial Park, located near the Queen Mary at Long Beach Harbor when LAWineFest returns for its nineteenth outing.

It's easy to understand why the sizable sip-around bills itself as "Los Angeles County's premier wine-tasting event," as "hundreds of award-winning wines" are featured at the festival.

In addition to the wide array of well-made vinos, craft brews will be in the June 1-2 spotlight, as well as a bevy of intriguing libations, including kombucha.

Food trucks will stop by — about a dozen are expected — and festival guests can do a bit of shopping. Vendors will have candles, chocolates, and other gifty-type goodies for sale.

"We are excited to be returning to Long Beach and the beautiful Harry Bridges Park, and can’t wait to introduce festgoers to this year's list of established wineries, alongside newer producers pouring their incredible varietals in the general area and the VIP Garden," said LAWineFest director and CEO Scherr Lillico.

"We're also including several breweries, ciders, and a few surprises, just adding to the overall experience for our guests."

Nearby, Hotel Maya will be the celebratory scene for the event's VIP Garden; look for "exclusive boutique wines" — think "wineries that produce less than 2,500 cases a year" — and "a menu of delicious small bites."

The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club is the festival's beneficiary.