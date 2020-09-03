Learn to Bake a Luscious Pie This Labor Day Weekend

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 6

10:30 a.m. virtual blueberry pie class; 1:30 p.m. virtual s'mores pie and key lime pie class

Each class is $55

There are many questions swirling above any potential kitchen adventure. Do I have the right pan? Where's the butter? And will the blueberry pie I make be ready in time for the Labor Day family barbecue?

If you and the kids plan on grilling on Sunday, Sept. 6, but your home is still notably free of freshly made blueberry pies, take heart: The Gourmandise School can help.

For the Santa Monica Place-based culinary institute will lead not one but two Labor Day virtual classes, covering not two but three different pies.

The 10 a.m. class on Sept. 6? It's all about blueberry pie, that summertime, super-sweet, berry-burstable classic.

The class that's scheduled for 1:30 p.m.? Both a s'mores pie and a key lime pie are in the sweet spotlight.

These are classes created for participants who are age 16 and older, and, for sure, you'll receive a list of ingredients, tools, and other necessities once you're registered.

And, you bet, there'll be a Zoom ID, too, so you can join other blueberry pie-loving people from near and far.

Pastry Chef Clemence Gosset is at the helm, so picking up pastry perfecting tips from a pro is part of the appetizing affair.

Will your pie game be upped? Will you put your kids on salads and sides dutie, if you're taking care of the main dish at the barbecue as well as the blueberry pie you baked that morning?

For all of the delicious details, pie, er, fly by The Gourmandise School site now.