Learn to Bake Vibrant Valentine's Treats, Virtually

What to Know Several classes, all helmed by cooks at the Santa Monica school, are adding flavor to Valentine's Weekend 2021

On the roster: Macarons, doughnuts, a family cookie class, and a Valentine's pasta dinner, as well as a Valentine's steak dinner

You'll need to have the ingredients and tools on hand before class

Ordering a meal for a special night is as easy as logging on or picking up the phone.

Well, "easy" might be a stretch, since the suppers that shine on special occasions tend to be discussed, at length, by the people sharing the meal.

And sometimes deciding what to have for dinner?

You got it: There are going to be intense, deeply felt conversations.

But what if you and your sweetheart both had a hand in creating the cuisine? Then the intense discussions no longer center around "what do we want to eat" but rather "how can we work together to make this deliciousness happen as a duo"?

That opportunity is coming over Valentine's Weekend 2021, when The Gourmandise School Sweets and Savories leads a number of virtual courses devoted to some of the hankerings related to the hearts-iest holiday of the year.

Up on Feb. 12, a Friday?

It's a Valentine's-themed baking class, with nummy macarons in the spotlight.

For sure, you'll learn to make "heart-shaped-shells" as well as the classic cookie shapes.

Valentine's Doughnuts is another Feb. 12 class, and, you bet, heart-shaped goodies are also on the snack-strong schedule.

Making a Valentine's Pasta dinner comes to a beautiful boil later on Feb. 12, while Valentine's Steak is the hearty focus on Feb. 13

A class created just for parents & children, one devoted to Valentine's Cookies, is also adding kitchen-based fun to Valentine's Eve.

These classes do fill up, so book soon if the idea of cooking your holiday meal together tempts. Also good to know? Getting the ingredients in advance, and having the tools and implements you'll need, is important.

Prices, times, and other nosh-ready need-to-knows may be found on this page.