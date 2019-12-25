‘Let It Glow’ Is Free-to-See at Downtown Disney

What to Know Anaheim

Through Jan. 5, 2020

Free (parking is free for three hours at Downtown Disney District with a $20 minimum purchase)

You may need a little Christmas, right this very minute, as the beloved carol goes, but what you might also be saying is that you need to see a whole forest of incredibly colorful trees and you'd like to see them for free, please.

Walking into an actual forest will not likely provide you such a whimsical sight, as real-world firs tend to keep the greener side of the color wheel.

But at Downtown Disney District, at least through Sunday, Jan. 5?

There are currently dozens of trees on view, trees that might be described as a bit storybook, and a bit sci-fi, and definitely not from any nature-based forest on this planet.

We're talking about the brand-new "Let It Glow" show at the Anaheim-based destination, a fresh and festive feature from the creative minds behind Disneyland Resort.

No joshing on the "dozens of trees" front, either. There are "200 UV glow trees along the promenade," trees that boast "a distinctive new seasonal look for both day and night."

Are they all the same size? Nope.

Like actual, forest-found shrubs, these magical glowtrees come in a range of heights, with the tallest topping out at around 15 feet and the smallest of the bunch coming in at four feet.

As for the holiday hues you'll see? Pink and green are popping, as are yellow, blue, and orange, too.

And adding one further twist to this tree-tastic line-up is this curious fact: There are no ornaments to be seen, giving the colors lots of room to go big.

Nearby, though? You'll find that classic Disney landscaping, with poinsettias and cyclamen adding floral oomph, as well as some whimsical topiary.