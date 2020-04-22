Let’s Coo Over the Catalina Island Eaglet

By Alysia Gray Painter

The celebrated bald eagles' nest of Two Harbors?

Nature lovers know the stick-laden aerie well, thanks to the explore.org camera that keeps an eye on it around the clock, and any eggs that may appear within its sizable boundaries. A couple of eggs recently did, as is the predictable but always magical way come springtime, and one eaglet emerged on April 5, 2020.

Eager to watch the babe's progress? There's a live feed, straight from high above Catalina Island, but explore.org, "the world's leading philanthropic live nature cam network and documentary film channel," has also shared a few up-close photographs of the eaglet interacting with parents Chase and Cholyn.

7 photos
1/7
explore.org
A baby eagle was born in a nest overlooking Two Harbors, on Catalina Island, on April 5, 2020.
2/7
explore.org
Parents Chase and Cholyn are well-known to the eagle-watching community.
3/7
explore.org
Both adult eagles were hatched at the San Francisco Zoo in 1998.
4/7
explore.org
Chase "was fostered to the West End nest in Catalina" while Cholyn was fosterd at Pinnacle Rock, also on the island. You can read more about their history, and past hatchlings, at the Institute for Wildlife Studies.
5/7
explore.org
The wee one performs an impressive wing lift.
6/7
explore.org
Eager to help the study of bald eagles on the island? An Institute for Wildlife Studies fundraiser is on now. Here's how to donate.
7/7
explore.org
explore.org oversees many cams around California, including one that's currently watching the possibly-soon-to-hatch egg of condors Redwood Queen and Kingpin, in Big Sur.

