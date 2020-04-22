Let’s Coo Over the Catalina Island Eaglet

The celebrated bald eagles' nest of Two Harbors?

Nature lovers know the stick-laden aerie well, thanks to the explore.org camera that keeps an eye on it around the clock, and any eggs that may appear within its sizable boundaries. A couple of eggs recently did, as is the predictable but always magical way come springtime, and one eaglet emerged on April 5, 2020.

Eager to watch the babe's progress? There's a live feed, straight from high above Catalina Island, but explore.org, "the world's leading philanthropic live nature cam network and documentary film channel," has also shared a few up-close photographs of the eaglet interacting with parents Chase and Cholyn.