‘Let's Go Glendale,' an open streets experience, will debut in May

What to Know Let's Go Glendale

Saturday, May 31

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

S. Glendale Avenue; further details about the exact blocks will be released in the coming weeks

The last day of May is not, technically, officially, or even loosely the final day of springtime, but... it sort of is, in a whimsical way?

This is because plenty of people think of the idea of summer, if not actual summer, as beginning June 1, with July and August bringing up the summer-y rear (we've moved onto apple-picking and overly warm sweaters by mid-September, which, yes, is still actual summer).

So how can we best embrace the spirit of springtime as it comes to its "sort of" end at the end of May?

Metro and Community Arts Resources (CARS), along with the City of Glendale, has an effervescent idea that's full of spring zing: Holding an airy and cheerful open streets experience on S. Glendale Avenue.

As with other no-cars, just-the-people parties, the May 31 happening — it's called Let's Go Glendale — will be free, and tickets are not required.

The "... community is invited to explore the area on foot, bike, scooter, wheelchair, or any other way that moves you," shares the team behind the new event.

Of course, stopping for a quick lunch or to soak in the sounds — live music will serve as a soundtrack to the event — is a tempting suggestion.

Activities, too, will pop up in the city's southerly section, giving people a "meaningful, vehicle-free route" to explore.

Further details about the closure of part of S. Glendale Avenue and surrounding streets will be available in April.

Dining options, entertainment, and other diversions will also become clearer as May 31 grows near.

It is fitting that this new event was announced just ahead of spring — the season starts March 20 in 2025 — for May 31 is, without a doubt, an extremely spring-like day in character, tone, and feel.

Let's wish for a sunny day, too, or at least one that is low on the May Gray vibe. For more information, visit the Let's Go Glendale site.