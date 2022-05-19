Let's Paws for a Big Pet Adoption Weekend

Picturing all of the places you and your pet will snuggle, snooze, romp, and relax? It's easy to do, especially if you've been dreaming of a dog or creating a world, in your heart and mind, where a cat is by your side.

The next step to take is to find a local shelter or rescue group that offers pet adoptions, and either schedule a meeting or see if they've got any adoption fairs on the schedule.

And the upcoming schedule, for many local animal groups, is all about what's happening on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

That's National Adoption Weekend, and LA Animal Care & Control, and several other organizations, will either waive fees or offer a discount to those humans seeking a loving, furry, scritchable, scratchable, snuggle-ready new pal.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

At LA Animal Care, feline adoptions will start at $25 all weekend long, while dog adoptions will begin at $50 ("additional fees may apply," keep in mind).

Best Friends Animal Society has teamed up with Bounty for a three-day adoption-focused event, happening from May 20-22.

"Bounty will pick up pet adoption fees at Best Friends Animal Society lifesaving centers, as well as pick up or help with adoption fees at 300 network partner shelters, across the country," shares Best Friends.

One local example of this generous promotion?

Adoption costs for large dogs — those canines that are 40 pounds or more — will be waived from May 20 through 22 at Pasadena Humane.

"May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters in America. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren't adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk," says Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

"That’s why we're grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue and pick up or help with adoption fees this month."

"It'll help Best Friends and our shelter partners get more pets into homes at this critically needed time."

Before paws-ing your weekend plans, check to see if your favorite local rescue groups are offering discounts or free adoptions, or if there's a pop-up fair nearby, giving you a chance to get acquainted with an adorable, ready-to-go-home animal.