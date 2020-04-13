Let’s Stroll The Huntington, Virtually

The San Marino gem, which is known around the planet for its petal power, is temporarily closed.
But we can enjoy the property's fabulous flowers from bygone Aprils and Mays while we stay close to home. Soak up peaceful visions around The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens now, from the ice plants seen in the Desert Garden to the destination's fragrant and famous roses.
The Huntington is temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus, but springtime flowers continue to grow and burst in pretty profusion.
Roses at peak bloom can be found at The Huntington throughout the calendar, but springtime is truly impressive in this dazzling department.
Puya venusta
California poppies
Leucospermum patersonii "Brothers"
Leucadendron pom pom
Ice plants are a California classic come April.
Grevillea firesprite
Caladrinia spectabilis
The Rose Garden
The Desert Garden
Crabapple flowers
Ceanothus concha
Berries n cream
Aeonium in bloom
Echinopsis celeste
Azalea tabebuia