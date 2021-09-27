Lights, Camera, Academy Museum: Take a Look Inside

A clapboard has long been the iconic item that sets things in motion on film set.

It's the unmistakable click that sets a camera whirring, and actors acting, and seeing it in front of a lens lets a person know that the action is about to commence.

There won't be a giant clapboard stationed at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue when the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, but there will be a number of well-designed spaces brimming with cinematic treasures, stories, insight, joy, and history.

The museum, which is helmed by the same organization behind the Academy Awards, has been years in the making.

Adding to its august nature is its historical home: The former May Co. department store, now The Saban Building, is joined by a sphere-shaped theater and viewing area designed by acclaimed architect Renzo Piano.

Wander some of the stylish permanent exhibits now, before the opening titles roll on this hallowed hub of movies officially debuts.