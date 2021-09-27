Lights, Camera, Academy Museum: Take a Look Inside

By Alysia Gray Painter

A clapboard has long been the iconic item that sets things in motion on film set.

It's the unmistakable click that sets a camera whirring, and actors acting, and seeing it in front of a lens lets a person know that the action is about to commence.

There won't be a giant clapboard stationed at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue when the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, but there will be a number of well-designed spaces brimming with cinematic treasures, stories, insight, joy, and history.

The museum, which is helmed by the same organization behind the Academy Awards, has been years in the making.

Adding to its august nature is its historical home: The former May Co. department store, now The Saban Building, is joined by a sphere-shaped theater and viewing area designed by acclaimed architect Renzo Piano.

Wander some of the stylish permanent exhibits now, before the opening titles roll on this hallowed hub of movies officially debuts.

14 photos
1/14
"Located in Los Angeles, the world capital of moviemaking, the new museum is the largest in North America devoted to exploring films and film culture and is the only such museum in Los Angeles." (photo: Joshua White)
2/14
"The Path to Cinema: Highlights from the Richard Balzer Collection" includes "selections from the world's foremost holdings of pre-cinematic optical toys and devices." (photo: Joshua White)
3/14
Admire some early inventions, devices that foretold the coming of filmmaking, in this area. (photo: Joshua White)
4/14
"Stories of Cinema" is the "core exhibition" of the institution. The 30,000-square-foot space offers "celebratory, critical, and personal perspectives on the disciplines and impact of moviemaking, past and present." (photo: Joshua White)
5/14
Editing is one of the acclaimed art forms celebrated within "Stories of Cinema." (photo: Joshua White)
6/14
Film gems from every decade will be honored, considered, and reflected upon in the expansive exhibit. (photo: Joshua White)
7/14
A pair of ruby slippers are on view. (photo: Joshua White)
8/14
A "special presentation" of "The Wizard of Oz," complete with live musical accompaniment by the American Youth Symphony (with Oscar nominee David Newman conducting), will help open the museum on Sept. 30. The screening will take place inside the 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater. (photo: Joshua White)
9/14
Make-up, an important element in movie magic, receives its own special area. (photo: Joshua White)
10/14
Costumes from "2001: A Space Odyssey" and "Black Panther" are on display. (photo: Joshua White)
11/14
As is the floral gown from "Midsommar." (photo: Joshua White)
12/14
A lovable alien also makes a cameo at the Academy Museum. (photo: Joshua White)
13/14
In addition to the priceless props, costumes, and artifacts on display, the museum will hold talks, screenings, special events, and thematic series throughout the calendar. (photo: Joshua White)
14/14
Ready to enter the realm of movie-making, its history, how it works, how it uplifts, and what is to come? Find information on tickets, hours, opening treats, and more at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures site. (photo: Joshua White)

This article tagged under:

OpeningMoviesmuseumsAcademy Museum

More Photo Galleries

Fresh Frights: Find Halloween 2021 Events Around SoCal
Fresh Frights: Find Halloween 2021 Events Around SoCal
Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights
Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights
SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
SoCal Reopenings: Get Info on Museums, Aquariums, Theme Parks, Theaters
Knott's Scary Farm Is Bubbling With Ghoulishly Good Grub
Knott's Scary Farm Is Bubbling With Ghoulishly Good Grub
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us