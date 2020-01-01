Holiday Family Fun

‘Lights on at LACMA’ Glows with Free Family Fun

The pop-up holiday lounge features warm sips, DJ tuneage, and kid-ready art activities, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

LACMA

What to Know

  • Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Smidt Welcome Plaza
  • Jan. 2-5, 2020, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Art-making and music are free; museum admission separate

Easing out of the holiday season?

Some people do so like they're jumping into the cold swimming pool. They're eager to move on, and to do so quickly, and they'll close the door on the season as fast as you can say "January's here."

But for many of us? We're not quite ready to let our grip loosen on glee-laden larks and sparkly special events.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Griffith Park 50 mins ago

Griffith Park Visitors Kick Off 2020 New Year’s Resolutions

Torrance 54 mins ago

60-Year-Old Man From Torrance Missing, Detectives Ask for Help

To help ease us through the holiday out door, but with plenty of style and sound, there is the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which is hosting a special happening through Jan. 5, 2020.

It's called "Lights on at LACMA," and it involves a pop-up holiday lounge, one that will feature both DJ music and chances to make art.

Also? C + M Coffee Bar will have both cider and cocoa for sale, as well as cider and cocoa's mutual BFF, the churro.

This is all quite kid-cool, as family outings go, so plan to stop by with your tots if they're still in holiday mode, too.

The outdoor goings-on are gratis, things like the tunes and art-making, but do secure a ticket if you'd like to check out exhibits like "Art & Life in the Pacific" and "Betye Saar: Call and Response."

Also? Chris Burden's "Metropolis II" will run each day during "Lights on at LACMA," so be sure to check out the schedule to make sure all of those small cars are buzzing through the sculptural city that both kids and their grown-ups dig.

Ready to see more art in 2020?

This is how you start, on the Miracle Mile, at a place that understands we're not quite done with the holiday fun, and we're never, ever done loving art.

This article tagged under:

Holiday Family FunHolidaysLos Angeles County Museum of ArtLACMAMiracle Mile
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us