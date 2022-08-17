‘Lightscape' Tickets Are Now a Go (and Aglow)

What to Know Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia

Opens Nov. 11, 2022

$39 adult; $20 child (ages 3 to 12)

Our nearest star is bidding us farewell earlier and earlier these days, er, nights, and longing for longer days is something we'll need to delay for several months, as we look to fall, then winter.

But there are ways to brighten our bigger nights, those whimsical routes that add twinkle to those evenings that seem to begin in the mid-afternoon.

One of those whimsical routes leads to Arcadia, where ethereal illumination will reign for nearly two twinkly months, beginning in early November, when "Lightscape" returns to the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden.

The botanical destination recently revealed that its successful stroll-through spectacular would return later in the fall, after a well-received run in late 2021 and early 2022.

"In response to the success of its inaugural run, we are thrilled to return this magnificent holiday experience to the Los Angeles community at the Arboretum," said Richard Schulhof, Director at Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden.

"We look forward to hosting family and friends once again while providing a safe and festive way to celebrate the holiday season."

Tickets are on sale for the incandescent event, which features several garden-based displays of light, color, and sound.

An adult entry is $39, a child's ticket is $20, and while few of the experiences are traditionally holiday-ish, with the well-known figures, touchstones, and icons of the season, each uplifting area is filled with a festive spirit and art-forward flair.

Look for a "reimagined" Fire Garden as well as the dazzling Winter Cathedral along the "new expanded trail." And the lake, a prominent feature of the LA Arboretum, boasted oversized illuminated flowers at the 2021 event, meaning some spectacular lighting may again appear near or on the watery expanse in 2022.

Weekends can fill up at "Lightscape," as can those evenings that are close to the holidays, so do book your spots soon if you're looking for some gentle outdoor adventures, glowful beauty, and a fresh take on holiday lighting displays, displays that brim with cool creativity and a merry mysteriousness.