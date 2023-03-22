Like It or Not, Dunkin' Is Getting Into the Taco Business

Tacos at Dunkin'? Really?

The mega-donut chain probably isn't the first place that comes to mind when you're thinking about Mexican food. But the fast food giant is indeed getting into the taco business.

"Get ready to taco 'bout a delicious new breakfast at Dunkin'!" the company said in a press release Wednesday, the first day the new Dunkin's Breakfast Tacos are available in stores.

"Starting with a warm flour tortilla, the satisfying and flavorful tacos come in pairs and are made with scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, and a drizzle of tangy lime crema for a refreshing finish. The tacos can be ordered with or without crispy crumbled bacon topping for an additional flavor boost," Dunkin' said in its release.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The company said the new tacos are designed to be eaten on the go, served in a taco holder to keep all of the ingredients from flying around your car.

"These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we've launched at Dunkin'," Jill McVicar Nelson, Dunkin's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "We're thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they're looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack."

The tacos, which come two to an order, are available for a limited time and sell for about $3 with bacon and $2.60 without.