Lit-tastic: The Los Angeles Festival of Books Just Unveiled Its 2023 Line-up

April 22 and 23, 2023

University of Southern California

Free entry; Friends of the Festival packages available for a fee; individual conversation tickets go on sale April 16

There's no reason to slow your roll when it comes to finishing a book, but plenty of readers do. The simple and easy-to-comprehend reason?

They aren't quite ready to leave the book's world.

So each new page is savored, every fresh chapter is enjoyed at a stately pace, and moving toward those two dreaded words — "The End" — is an exercise that involves giving into your anticipation while also gently applying the brakes.

But speeding toward a sunny celebration that is all about books, authors, the power of ideas, and the spirit of springtime?

There shall be no stately pace nor delaying of what's to come: We want to get to that festival and fast.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books has become a premier page-turner over the years, a large-scale literary lark that draws luminaries from around the realm of books, theater, film, television, and anywhere stories are engagingly told.

LA Times Festival of Books

So here's some sweet news for the swift set, those readers eager to skip ahead to the good stuff that this happening so famously offers: It's coming right up, at the University of Southern California, on April 22 and 23.

A bevy of bookly must-knows and dig-in details were revealed on March 15, including several writers and artists set to appear at the 2023 party — Meghan Trainor, Laura Dern, Stacey Abrams, Max Greenfield, Roxane Gay, and Jennifer Garner are joining — and other tantalizing tidbits.

Over "500 writers, experts, and storytellers" will play a part in the two-day gathering, as well as oodles of exhibitors ("oodles" equals hundreds here, give or take).

Look also for seven outdoor stages and areas devoted to a fizzy bouquet of book-awesome activities.

Entry to the 28th outing of this community favorite?

It's free, while Friends of the Festival packages have a fee. Attending an individual conversation will require a ticket, too; those go on sale on April 16.

For more authors, more information, and more anticipation-stoking tidbits, hurry forward to this site, which is an easier errand than finally reaching "The End" while savoring a favorite novel.