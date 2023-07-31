Local bastions of butterfly beauty are flapping into their final weeks

What to Know Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum flutters through Aug. 13

SOAR at South Coast Botanic Garden takes wing through Aug. 31

Advance tickets for both happenings are recommended

Like a floating exclamation point, a brushstroke on the breeze, a butterfly dances by us, eager to move onto the next bit of milkweed, or flowery front yard, or lush neighborhood.

We can't slow a butterfly's roll, in short, not that we'd ever want to do so. These antennae-rocking icons are eager to explore the next tempting blossom, and we're happy to stand back and let them do so.

But there are a few places where we can find more winged superstars to admire, all within an educational and uplifting space. Look to the Butterfly Pavilion at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County for such splendid sights or SOAR at the South Coast Botanic Garden.

Both bastions of butterflydom are true summertime must-visits for insect aficionados and lovers of whimsical nature, but the key word here is "summertime," which, yes, means that their annual runs will soon come to a conclusion.

The Exposition Park-based Butterfly Pavilion will bid its butterfly-ish "bye" on Sunday, Aug. 13, while the SOAR, one of the pretty highlights of the Palos Verde Peninsula destination, will flap away on the final day of August.

You may encounter "up to 30 species" inside the Butterfly Pavilion, as well as oodles of information on caterpillars, the butterfly life cycle, and the eternally fascinating chrysalis.

The special pop-up is $8, in addition to your museum admission.

And at SOAR? Prepare to move through a space filled with "hundreds of tropical butterflies" as well as areas like the Emergence Chamber, "where you just might see a butterfly emerge from its pupa!"

There's a brand-new feeding experience, too, for those who've had "feed a butterfly" on their butterfly-themed bucket list.

Flitter by the South Coast Botanic Garden site for more on SOAR and your advance tickets, too.