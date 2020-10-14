Local College Students, Try for a Free Huntington Membership

What to Know Enter from Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. to Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.

500 Sustaining level memberships

"Students must be enrolled in a college or university within LA County—undergraduate and graduate students eligible"

Discovering a shady bench of your own, just when you need to finish reading the final three chapters of the Vonnegut novel your satire professor assigned last week?

Finding a pathway made for easy strolling, the sort of strolling that helps you unknot a particularly tangly math problem?

These are sweet moments in the life of a student, especially when that life involves so many must-do tasks, from completing papers to scheduling time to talk to your teacher's assistant to taking exams.

And for those local college students seeking more dappled pathways, quiet benches, and places to unwind and decompress, there is The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens.

It's a primo place for Southern California's university-level learners to visit at any time and for any reason, but for 500 students currently enrolled at either a university or college within Los Angeles County, it is about to get even grander.

Why?

The historic San Marino destination is giving away 500 Sustaining level memberships to undergraduate and graduate students, as long as they are indeed enrolled in a university or college based in LA county, as mentioned.

It's a flash happening, meaning you have just a short 24 hours to enter. Entries will be accepted through 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

There are a few rules to follow, so do pore over this page as carefully as you pore over a syllabus or study notes.

One thing to keep in mind? If you're already a member of The Huntington, you're not eligible to enter. And, yep, you'll need to show a student I.D., one with a photo.

Read all and enter quickly, especially if you're looking forward to sun-dappled strolls and reading on benches, or any garden-glorious visit that helps you find a little clear-headed-ness for a spell.