Local Gems Are Reopening, Soup to Nuts

What to Know Nate 'n Al's in Beverly Hills reopened for pick-up and delivery on May 15

Dan Tana's Restaurant reopened for pick-up and delivery on May 15

Both Magee's House of Nuts and Kip's Toyland are again open at the Original Farmers Market

There are just some things that we miss, on a deeper and more intense level, when they're not around.

A warm bowl of matzo ball soup from Nate 'n Al's in Beverly Hills? It warms the cockles.

A plate of pasta, complete with extra marinara, at Dan Tana's Restaurant in West Hollywood? The sauce alone seems to banish any bad day.

And the well-churned nut butter from Magee's House of Nuts or a family-fun game from Kip's Toyland, two vintage-flavored businesses that have long called the Original Farmers Market home?

The nutty stall and kid-cute shop have played a part in so many Angeleno's childhoods and grown-uphoods, too.

All four history-laden spots are reopening, meaning that local lovers of places with oodles of longtime cred can again enjoy some of their savory, nutty, have-fun favorites.

Of course, there is a timely twist to keep in mind: Dan Tana's is open for pick-up and delivery only as of May 15, as is Nate 'n Al's.

If you'd like to savor an Italian classic for dinner at home, Dan Tana's pre-orders will begin a noon each day, with a pick-up/delivery window of 4 to 10 p.m.

At Nate 'n Al's, the hours are 11 a.m. through 8 o'clock daily.

And while the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax has continued to welcome those guests seeking food-to-go or groceries throughout the stay-at-home period, not every shop or stall kept open hours.

But Magee's House of Nuts, one of the famous public market's earliest tenants, and Kip's Toyland, the oldest toy store in Los Angeles, are again connecting with customers as we reach the middle of May.

Kip's is doing curbside service, so ring ahead for the toy or game or doll you have in mind, while Magee's House of Nuts is offering counter service.

Be sure to observe safety protocols when visiting any business, including mask wear.