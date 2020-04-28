Local Heroes Get a ‘Takeout’ Tribute

What to Know Tuesday, April 28 is National Superhero Day

Order takeout, post a pic, tag a frontline worker, and they might win a $500 catered meal at their workplace

Eight restaurant gift cards worth $100 are up for grabs, too, for the people who post and tag The Great American Takeout (plus other tags)

Our displays of gratitude are very often tied to various special meals.

Taking a friend out, a friend who helped you with a home project or big errand, for lunch? It's a common as stealing fries off a friend's plate (which you'd never do, especially if you're treating them to the meal).

But there are new routes to high-fiving our favorite people during this stay-at-home time, but what isn't new, nor all that surprising, is that they still involve the breaking of bread.

If you'd like to show your admiration through eats and your gratitude through grub, there's a winning way on National Superhero Day, which happens to be Tuesday, April 28.

That's when The Great American Takeout returns for its weekly residency, and the theme is all about showing the love to a local superhero.

That means that you can nominate your mail carrier, your favorite pharmacy clerk, your neighbor who is a nurse, or anyone who is serving on the frontlines of this event to be in the running for a catered meal, presented at their workplace, worth five hundred dollars.

How to do this? Order takeout on April 28, share a snapshot of you enjoying your pizza/tacos/salmon/kebab, then tag your local hero (as well as including a few other necessary tags to make sure your post is included in the contest).

Coca-Cola and Tyson Foods are partnering on the giveaway. And for every post tagged #TheGreatAmericanTakeout? The Restaurant Employee Relief Fund will benefit, thanks to Tyson Foods. The company is donating five dollars to the organization for every tag posted, up to $25,000.

Oh, upping the kind vibes? You yourself may win a gift card, good for restaurant vittles, worth $100. There are eight cards in all.

If you don't win a card, you may get the chance to watch a superhero flick for free, via ROW8.

Slip into your tights or your cape or some combination of the two now and read more about this giveback, send-a-hug giveaway, one that involves that time-honored show of gratitude: The sharing of food, in love and thanks.