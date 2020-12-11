Local Marionettes Will Deliver ‘Maximum Holiday Cheer'

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 13 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

$10; 25 minutes of puppet-cute performances

The Highland Park theater is temporarily closed to in-person events

Watching a child encounter a marionette for the first time?

It's a magical moment, for the little one isn't focused on the strings above the marionette's head, nor the human artist helping the figure to dance, prance, and move.

Rather, the tot will often meet the marionette's eyes, a cool connection that is full of art, heart, and the enchantment of live performance.

Such performances are temporarily on hold, but enchantment is not. And leading the puppet-y parade into our homes, minds, and imaginations?

It's the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, the long-running, created-for-kids-and-everyone-else company that continues to delight well over 60 years beyond its founding.

But 2020, out of all of the theater's years in the make-people-smile business, has delivered challenge after challenge, like it has to so many local cultural institutions.

So the puppeteers have turned to the virtual world to put several of its sunshiny events out there. And the next one coming up definitely has seasonal flair: It's the "Public Holiday Zoom Puppet Show!," which waddles on Dec. 13 and again on Dec. 24.

A ticket is $10, and all proceeds will help the theater weather the closure.

"The Bob Baker Marionettes have gone digital and will be performing a twenty-five minute selection of classic BBMT puppet numbers designed for maximum holiday cheer," is the festive word on the site.

"Clap along, sing the words if you know the songs… we're proud to present The Bob Baker Marionettes — digital version!"

Are you missing the merry moments of the season, like seeing your sweet kid come face-to-face with a penguin or Santa marionette?

Those are still happening, with hope and holiday spirit, thanks to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater's joyful virtual performances.