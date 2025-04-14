Family

A museum with sweet ties to ‘Peter Cottontail' will hop with Easter fun

The Autry Museum is the bunnyful bastion of family activities; jump by for a joyful spring happening.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • "Family Fun Day: Here Comes Peter Cottontail!"
  • Saturday, April 19
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Included with museum admission; be sure to register in advance, to let the museum team know you'll be there
  • Spring activities and a "meet and greet" with real bunnies is on the uplifting schedule (the bunnies will be there from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., do note)

If you've ever warbled a loud and happy "hoppin' down the bunny trail" around Eastertime or broken out a few "hippity hoppings" for good measure, you're likely a fan of an enduring and adorable springtime song.

That would be "Peter Cottontail," a cheery ditty that recently marked its 75th anniversary. (Yep, it is often called "Here Comes Peter Cottontail," too.)

While numerous performers have regaled us with the rollicking rabbit-themed tune over the decades, Gene Autry's version remains a festive favorite with its colorful cowboy stylings and vintage flair.

If you'd like to hop by a museum founded by Mr. Autry for some Peter-perfect partying, you can: A "Family Fun Day: Here Comes Peter Cottontail" event will jump into the Autry Museum of the American West April 19.

That's the day before Easter, oh yes, so count on the Easter-inspired activities to shine.

An "in-gallery scavenger hunt" is on the schedule, and the chance to fashion your own "bunny-themed crafts" is part of the merriment, too.

The Critter Wildlife Squad Defenders will also visit the Griffith Park museum with some furry, real-life animals in tender tow.

The opportunity to meet and greet bunnies is sure to be a popular and darling draw. With that in mind, the museum is requesting that you register for the event ahead of time, just so they know how many people to expect.

Mr. Autry's bunny-big hit isn't his only contribution to the canon of holiday classics, of course; the legend's sweet spins on "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Here Comes Santa Claus" are perennial Christmas favorites.

